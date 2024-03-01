Vehicle rams into DC building in multi-vehicle collision, leaves 1 seriously injured: police

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.

Police received a call around 1:08 p.m. for a vehicle collision at the intersection of Marion Barry and MLK Jr Ave. According to police, the collision involved two vehicles in Southeast.

Police say a vehicle struck a fixed object, but the object has not been confirmed.

According to police, four patients suffered injuries, two were evaluated and refused further treatment and two were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say one of the two patients has serious injuries.