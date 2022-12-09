Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66.

Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.

Investigators are still searching for the driver.

The crash happened Thursday around 1 a.m. along I-66 near exit 60. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew and witnessed a collision involving two vehicles. He ran to help and was struck by the Chevrolet Malibu and killed. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.