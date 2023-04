Commuters were faced with morning delays in Prince George's County after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the Greenbelt area.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. along westbound MD-193 near Southway.

All traffic was being diverted onto Southway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Pepco crews are on the scene and working to shut off power so the vehicle can be removed, and the pole can be secured.