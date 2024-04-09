Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle collision involving dump truck in DC
WASHINGTON - One person was removed from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle collision in Northwest, D.C.
D.C. officials arrived in the area of 4400 Nebraska Avenue in response to reports of a multi-vehicle collision. According to police, the accident included four vehicles, including a dump truck.
Police say one person was removed from a vehicle and two refused medical treatment. No word on injuries or the cause of the collision.