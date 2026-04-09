Vehicle explodes on Fairfax County road; propane cylinder found inside

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The Brief A vehicle exploded in the middle of a road in Fairfax County on Thursday. One person was taken to the hospital. Officials say the fire may have been caused by a propane cylinder.



One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle exploded in the middle of a road in Fairfax County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to Old Keene and Lee Chapel roads for reports of an explosion around 7:30 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows the destroyed vehicle and debris scattered across the roadway.

The fire was related to a propane cylinder found inside the vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

What we don't know:

One person was taken to the hospital, but their identity and condition have yet to be released.

No other injuries or damage were reported.