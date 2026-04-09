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Vehicle explodes on Fairfax County road; propane cylinder found inside

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Published  April 9, 2026 10:00am EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A vehicle exploded in the middle of a road in Fairfax County on Thursday.
    • One person was taken to the hospital.
    • Officials say the fire may have been caused by a propane cylinder.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle exploded in the middle of a road in Fairfax County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to Old Keene and Lee Chapel roads for reports of an explosion around 7:30 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows the destroyed vehicle and debris scattered across the roadway.

The fire was related to a propane cylinder found inside the vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

What we don't know:

One person was taken to the hospital, but their identity and condition have yet to be released.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Virginia