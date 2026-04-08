New warrant issued for Metro assault suspect in stalking case

The Brief A new arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Betancur, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, on stalking charges after allegedly harassing a victim following his release. Betancur was previously arrested for assaulting a woman on a Metro train and faces assault charges in D.C. and Virginia. Prosecutors are seeking to revoke his release, citing repeated violations and ongoing alleged misconduct.



A new arrest warrant has been issued for a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who was arrested last month for allegedly grabbing a woman's hair on the Metro.

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The backstory:

Bryan Betancur was arrested last month for assault and battery on a Silver Line Metro train in Arlington. Video circulating on social media reportedly showed Betancur touching a woman's hair on the train. Those videos are part of the ongoing investigation, according to police.

After his arraignment, Betancur was again arrested while leaving court on March 9.

According to court documents, Betancur is facing charges for two alleged assaults: one in DC on February 28, and the other in Virginia on March 2.

He was released on the condition he obey all laws, stay off of Metro trains, meet weekly with his caseworker and be evaluated for substance use.

What we know:

Court documents say that Betancur has contacted, harassed and stalked one victim multiple times since his release.

An arrest warrant for stalking was issued in D.C. on April 7. The court documents also request his release be revoked and held pending trial.

Dig deeper:

Betancur was one of several Jan. 6 rioters charged and convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He was pardoned by Trump last year but is a repeat offender.

Court documents indicate he was on probation for burglary during the Jan. 6 riot and reportedly violated an unrelated anti-stalking order.

What's next:

A status hearing in the assault case was held on Wednesday.