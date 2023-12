Vehicle crashes off roadway, overturns in wooded area in Ashburn

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Loudoun County where a vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned in a wooded area.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near Loudoun County Parkway and Claiborne Parkway.

Images from SKYFOX showed the vehicle wreckage in an area that separates the roadway from a residential area.

Some delays can be expected in the area.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is unknown.