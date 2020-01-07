Vehicle crashes into Prince George’s County house, causes fire after fleeing traffic stop, police say

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a house in Prince George's County after it fled officers during a traffic stop.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Wheeler Road in the Hillcrest Heights area. The crash caused a fire that damaged the home. No injuries were reported but four residents were displaced.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by police.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.