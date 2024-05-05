Car crash into White House security barrier leaves one dead

Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle crash into a security gate by the White House late Saturday night.

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to a crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW. Officials say the vehicle crashed into a security barrier around the White House complex.

One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Secret Service said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the outer perimeter gate.

The incident is being investigated as a traffic crash by MPD, and the Secret Service says there was no threat to the White House.

Limited traffic closures in the area of the crash were in effect overnight.