VDOT to unveil plan to widen Route 7 through Tysons

The public will get a first look at how VDOT plans to widen Route 7 as it enters Tysons Corner, one of northern Virginia’s most congested corridors.

The Brief VDOT plans to widen Route 7 through the Tysons corridor. New bus lanes would require adding a lane in each direction. Short‑term work includes turn lanes, signal upgrades and pedestrian safety improvements.



FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that long‑term mass transit plans in the Tysons area will also bring short‑term changes, including the possibility of replacing some service roads with shared‑use paths.

What we know:

Route 7 is among the busiest roads in northern Virginia, carrying more than 76,000 vehicles a day through the Tysons corridor.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is already deep into long‑range planning for a 14‑mile bus rapid transit project connecting Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria.

The new bus lanes and stations would require widening Route 7 by adding a lane in each direction. Drivers say more lanes are needed, though not everyone supports converting service roads into shared pathways.

Other short‑term improvements include adding turn lanes, upgrading traffic signals and improving pedestrian safety along Route 7 between Route 123 and the Beltway.

The project is expected to cost more than $78 million, with construction slated to begin in 2032.

VDOT is holding a virtual public hearing tonight at 7 p.m. Register for the meeting online.