Valentine's Day dinner specials in the DMV for under $100

Looking for Valentine's Day dinner plans that won't break the bank? FOX 5 has compiled a list of restaurants in the DMV that are offering deals for V-Day.

However, some restaurants have limited reservations, so you may have to act fast.

Maiz64

Mexican | 1324 14th St. NW

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Four-course dinner and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine with dessert.

Reservations here.

Via Sophia

Italian | 1001 14th St. NW

Price : $69 per person

Includes : Four-course dinner complete with dessert.

Reservations here.

Bobby Van’s

Steakhouse | 1201 New York Avenue NW

Price : $99 per person

Includes : Three-course dinner with dessert.

Reservations here.

Trummer’s Restaurant

American | 7134 Main Street, Clifton, VA

Price : $92 per person (Weekend brunch and lunch specials also available)

Includes : Three-course meal with dessert.

Reservations here.

Mayflower Club

Mediterranean | 1223 Connecticut Ave NW

Price : $79 per person

Includes : Three-course meal with dessert

Reservations here.

The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek

Winery | 43285 Spinks Ferry Rd, Leesburg, VA

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Four-course menu paired with Lost Creek wines.

Reservations here.

Dovetail at Viceroy DC

New American | 1430 Rhode Islands Ave NW

Price : $69 per person, optional wine pairing $55 per person

Includes : Six-course menu with wine pairings to go with each course.

Reservations here.

Station 4

American | 1101 4th St. SW

Price : $75 per person (Galentine's Day bottomless brunch also available)

Includes : Three-course dinner or brunch favorites.

Reservations here.

Opaline

French | 806 15th St. NW

Price : $95 per person

Includes : Four-course menu with a glass of sparkling wine.

Reservations here.

Roberts Restaurant at the Omni Shoreham

American | 2500 Calvert St. NW

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Three-course meal with dessert.

Reservations here.

FIG & OLIVE

French | 934 Palmer Alley NW

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Five-course sharing menu.

Reservations here.

Modena

Italian | 1199 H St. NW

Price : $95 per person

Includes : Three-course dinner menu (Four-course dinner menu for $105)

Reservations here.

Flight Wine Bar

American | 777 6th St. NW

Price : $45 per person

Includes : Three-course meal with optional wine pairing.

Reservations here.

Taberna del Alabardero

Spanish | 1776 I St. NW

Price : $98 per person

Includes : Five-course dinner menu with dessert.

Reservations here.

Vermillion

American | 1120 King St., Alexandria, VA

Price : $80 per person

Includes : Four-course meal.

Reservations here.

Lima Twist

South American | 1411 K St. NW

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Pre-fixed menu and cocktails.

Reservations here.

Echelon Wine Bar

Tapas Style | 32 S King St, Leesburg, VA

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Four-course menu with optional wine pairing.

Reservations here.

Ristorante Piccolo

Italian | 1068 31st St. NW

Price : $85 per person

Includes : Four-course menu, champagne toast, candlelit tables and strolling violinist.

Reservations here.

The Sovereign

Belgian | 1206 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Price : $60 per person

Includes : Three-course meal with optional beer pairings ($20 per person).

Reservations here.

Tonari

Italian/Japanese | 707 6th St. NW

Price : $75 per person

Includes : Dessert tasting menu.

Reservations here.

The Henri

French/American | 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Price : $90 per person

Includes : Three-course chef's tasting menu.

Reservations here.

Birch and Barley

American | 1337 14th St. NW

Price : $80 per person

Includes : Four-course meal with optional beer pairings ($30 per person) or wine pairings ($40 per person).

Reservations here.