Valentine's Day dinner specials in the DMV for under $100
Looking for Valentine's Day dinner plans that won't break the bank? FOX 5 has compiled a list of restaurants in the DMV that are offering deals for V-Day.
However, some restaurants have limited reservations, so you may have to act fast.
Maiz64
Mexican | 1324 14th St. NW
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Four-course dinner and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine with dessert.
Reservations here.
Via Sophia
Italian | 1001 14th St. NW
Price: $69 per person
Includes: Four-course dinner complete with dessert.
Reservations here.
Bobby Van’s
Steakhouse | 1201 New York Avenue NW
Price: $99 per person
Includes: Three-course dinner with dessert.
Reservations here.
Trummer’s Restaurant
American | 7134 Main Street, Clifton, VA
Price: $92 per person (Weekend brunch and lunch specials also available)
Includes: Three-course meal with dessert.
Reservations here.
Mayflower Club
Mediterranean | 1223 Connecticut Ave NW
Price: $79 per person
Includes: Three-course meal with dessert
Reservations here.
The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek
Winery | 43285 Spinks Ferry Rd, Leesburg, VA
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Four-course menu paired with Lost Creek wines.
Reservations here.
Dovetail at Viceroy DC
New American | 1430 Rhode Islands Ave NW
Price: $69 per person, optional wine pairing $55 per person
Includes: Six-course menu with wine pairings to go with each course.
Reservations here.
Station 4
American | 1101 4th St. SW
Price: $75 per person (Galentine's Day bottomless brunch also available)
Includes: Three-course dinner or brunch favorites.
Reservations here.
Opaline
French | 806 15th St. NW
Price: $95 per person
Includes: Four-course menu with a glass of sparkling wine.
Reservations here.
Roberts Restaurant at the Omni Shoreham
American | 2500 Calvert St. NW
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Three-course meal with dessert.
Reservations here.
FIG & OLIVE
French | 934 Palmer Alley NW
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Five-course sharing menu.
Reservations here.
Modena
Italian | 1199 H St. NW
Price: $95 per person
Includes: Three-course dinner menu (Four-course dinner menu for $105)
Reservations here.
Flight Wine Bar
American | 777 6th St. NW
Price: $45 per person
Includes: Three-course meal with optional wine pairing.
Reservations here.
Taberna del Alabardero
Spanish | 1776 I St. NW
Price: $98 per person
Includes: Five-course dinner menu with dessert.
Reservations here.
Vermillion
American | 1120 King St., Alexandria, VA
Price: $80 per person
Includes: Four-course meal.
Reservations here.
Lima Twist
South American | 1411 K St. NW
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Pre-fixed menu and cocktails.
Reservations here.
Echelon Wine Bar
Tapas Style | 32 S King St, Leesburg, VA
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Four-course menu with optional wine pairing.
Reservations here.
Ristorante Piccolo
Italian | 1068 31st St. NW
Price: $85 per person
Includes: Four-course menu, champagne toast, candlelit tables and strolling violinist.
Reservations here.
The Sovereign
Belgian | 1206 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Price: $60 per person
Includes: Three-course meal with optional beer pairings ($20 per person).
Reservations here.
Tonari
Italian/Japanese | 707 6th St. NW
Price: $75 per person
Includes: Dessert tasting menu.
Reservations here.
The Henri
French/American | 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Price: $90 per person
Includes: Three-course chef's tasting menu.
Reservations here.
Birch and Barley
American | 1337 14th St. NW
Price: $80 per person
Includes: Four-course meal with optional beer pairings ($30 per person) or wine pairings ($40 per person).
Reservations here.