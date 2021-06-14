'Vaccinate at the Plate': Baltimore Orioles offering game tickets at vaccine clinic

The Baltimore Orioles have partnered with the state of Maryland to provide a vaccine clinic over Father's Day weekend.

The organization plans to host on-site vaccination clinics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards beginning Friday, June 18 through Wednesday, June 23, when the Orioles play host to the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

Officials say they are offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to all adults 18 and up during the homestand beginning four hours prior to first pitch. Vaccinations will be offered at Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant along the Eutaw Street promenade.

The clinics are part of the new "MLB Vaccinate at the Plate" program, which seeks to increase vaccination rates by offering incentives to unvaccinated fans.

Fans who get their vaccine at Oriole Park will receive a voucher for two complimentary Lower Level tickets, redeemable for any game through July 11. Fans may redeem their voucher by presenting it at the Main Box Office, located at the north end of the Warehouse by Gate H.

"Our GoVAX Summer Tour is designed to make vaccines accessible to Marylanders at community events across the state," said Governor Hogan. "We are grateful to the Orioles and the MLB for their support of the state’s vaccination efforts and for stepping up to the plate to help more Marylanders and fans get vaccinated."

Game tickets are not required to get a vaccine. Appointments are encouraged but not required, and walk-ups will be accommodated. Fans can register for an appointment here.

Free parking will be available in Lot C, located off West Lee Street. Face masks are required during the appointment.



Maryland residents who get vaccinated at GoVAX Summer Tour events from now until Sunday, July 4 will be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion. The sooner you get vaccinated, the safer you are and the more chances you have to win.