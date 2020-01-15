Utah man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after hours, shares selfies from inside facility

A Utah man was locked inside a 24 Hour Fitness gym after it closed while he was swimming laps alone in the pool.

Dan Hill told Fox 13 Salt Lake City that he'd been going to the gym in Sandy, Utah for years and enjoyed working out during the late nights.

“I am literally locked inside 24 hour fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool,” he wrote in an after-midnight Facebook post. “Doesn't the name suggests that they stay open 24 hours?”

Hill walked around trying to figure out how to get out of the building. Then he called Sandy’s 911 dispatch, who told him they’d call him back.

“I called my wife, she said find a comfortable place to sleep,” he wrote.

“I just thought it was kinda funny at the start. You know, it was kinda like Home Alone,” Hill told KTVX. “Like oh my gosh. I have this gym to myself.”

While he was waiting, he took goofy selfies with the pool, workout machines and weights.

Police arrived less than an hour after Hill posted the photos, which have now gone viral.

“I’m amazed that it’s turned into what it has,” Hill said.

A spokesperson for 24 Hour Fitness said the fitness chain recently began closing some clubs between midnight and 4 a.m. “based on low usage, among other factors,” according to the report. The gym instead is directing members to nearby clubs that are staying open.

“We clearly did not do a good job of our closing procedures for this club on Saturday night and will reinforce our club procedures so that this incident doesn’t occur in the future,” the statement read.

“On behalf of 24 Hour Fitness, we apologize to Mr. Hill and the unfortunate experience he had,” the company said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.