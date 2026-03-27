USPS mail truck driver charged in deadly 2025 crash that killed pedestrian in Maryland

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The Brief A Silver Spring man has been charged months after a deadly pedestrian crash in Montgomery County. Police say the victim was struck by a USPS van along Connecticut Avenue. Investigators say new findings led to a criminally negligent homicide charge.



A Silver Spring man who was driving a USPS mail truck has been charged months after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Police say 26-year-old Oscar Pedrozo has been charged with criminally negligent homicide following an investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The crash happened on July 16, 2025, around 10:40 a.m. near Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road.

According to investigators, Pedrozo was driving a U.S. Postal Service van and was leaving a gas station in the 10600 block of Connecticut Avenue, preparing to turn northbound.

At the same time, 64-year-old Mairi Nicola Morrison of Garrett Park was walking southbound on the sidewalk and entered the driveway apron, where she was struck.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives say Pedrozo was wearing earbuds and listening to music at the time of the crash.

Investigators also determined the van continued moving forward after the initial impact and then reversed while Morrison was still underneath the vehicle.

The backstory:

The crash happened in July 2025, but charges were not filed until March 2026 after a months-long investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

What's next:

Police say Pedrozo turned himself in on March 25 and was released on bond.