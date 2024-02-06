Expand / Collapse search

USCP investigating suspicious package at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found near the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Road closures have been set up at the following locations as the investigation continues: 

  • East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets
  • Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue NE
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street and Constitution Avenue NE

USCP says all Supreme Court staff and other personnel are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.


 