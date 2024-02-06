USCP investigating suspicious package at Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found near the Supreme Court Tuesday.
Road closures have been set up at the following locations as the investigation continues:
- East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets
- Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue NE
- Maryland Avenue between First Street and Constitution Avenue NE
USCP says all Supreme Court staff and other personnel are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.