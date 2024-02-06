USCP investigating suspicious package at Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found near the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Road closures have been set up at the following locations as the investigation continues:

East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets

Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street and Constitution Avenue NE

USCP says all Supreme Court staff and other personnel are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



