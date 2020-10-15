US Park Police officers charged with manslaughter in shooting of Bijan Ghaisar

Nine months after Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano opened a criminal investigation into the police-involved shooting of Bijan Ghaisar, he announced Thursday that two U.S. Park Police officers have been charged with manslaughter.

On Nov. 17, 2017, U.S. Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away.

Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the GW Parkway.

In September, documents made public in a civil suit filed by Ghaisar's parents provided the first real insight into the thought process of officers Amaya and Vinyard.

Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage, as the vehicle appeared to be approaching the officers at a slow speed.

Ghaisar's family and several lawmakers believe the officers acted unreasonably and with excessive force, but the officers say they reasonably feared for their lives after Ghaisar drove toward them.

"Vinyard advised that he and Amaya gave Ghaisar ‘chance after chance to stop, then he runs after Amaya with the Jeep,’” FBI agents wrote in a summary of their interview with Vinyard from last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case.

U.S. Park Police officials have never publically said why the officers opened fire on Ghaisar.