Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney investigating Bijan Ghaisar shooting

The Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney Steve Descano has opened a criminal investigation into the police-involved shooting of Bijan Ghaisar.

On Nov. 17, 2017, U.S. Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away.

Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the GW Parkway.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case.

U.S. Park Police officials have never publically said why the officers opened fire on Ghaisar.

