US Park Police fire shots in DC; suspect vehicle crashes in Silver Spring following pursuit: police

Authorities say a United States Park Police officer fired shots during an incident in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning that led to a pursuit and crash in Silver Spring.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue. Few details are known about what led up to the shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Investigators say a suspect in a vehicle fled the scene with officers in pursuit and crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

Officials say a firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle and that the suspect was hospitalized with non-life -threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation, no additional information if available at this time but will be provided as it becomes available.

Officials say the officer involved is on administrative leave pending the investigation.