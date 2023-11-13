5 Army soldiers killed in US military aircraft crash over Mediterranean Sea identified

Five U.S. Army soldiers killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise over the weekend have been identified.

The U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers were killed on Friday during routine flight training over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement .

They were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California, Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire, Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The Defense Department said there were "no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions."

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the fallen," the statement said. "The U.S. Army's Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the incident."

RELATED: Project DYNAMO: Veterans rescue over 6,000 Americans, pets from global danger zones

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement that "we mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning."

FILE IMAGE - Military personnel of the US Armys 101st Airborne Division take off with a Black Hawk helicopter during a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near Constanta, Romania on July 30, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Ge Expand

"While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe," he said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.