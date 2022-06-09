US Capitol Riot: What to know, where to watch the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first hearing Thursday night.

The series of hearings are expected to feature new video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation that will show the deadly violence that erupted when then-president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

WHERE TO WATCH

HOW WE GOT HERE

The House panel was formed in 2021 after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent Jan. 6 commission. That independent commission would have had an even number of Republicans and Democrats and would have operated outside of Congress.

The House approved the formation of the committee in June, and the panel started its work within weeks.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ FILE - Rioters storm the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED

The panel is expected to unveil unreleased video, audio and other evidence during the series of hearings. Live testimony is expected Thursday from a police officer who was attacked during the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the violence.

