US Capitol Police clear suspicious package; roads reopen in Southeast DC

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The Brief U.S. Capitol Police have cleared a suspicious package found in the 200 block of Independence Avenue SE. All congressional staff, personnel, and members of the public were urged to stay away from the area until further notice. Multiple traffic disruptions were in effect to secure the perimeter.



The United States Capitol Police have cleared a suspicious package that sparked immediate security measures and traffic detours around the Capitol Hill area.

What we know:

The package was discovered on the 200 Block of Independence Avenue SE early Monday morning. Police cleared the incident around 8 a.m.

All congressional staff, personnel, and members of the public were urged to avoid the area entirely until further notice.

Several road and door closures were also issued in the surrounding neighborhood, but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further information about the suspicious package.