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US Capitol Police clear suspicious package; roads reopen in Southeast DC

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Published  May 25, 2026 7:25 AM EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

Police United States Capitol car is seen ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington D.C., United States of America on July 8th, 2024. The Summit will take place on 9-11 July 2024 and will commemorate the landmark 75th anniversary of NATO, which was found

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The Brief

    • U.S. Capitol Police have cleared a suspicious package found in the 200 block of Independence Avenue SE.
    • All congressional staff, personnel, and members of the public were urged to stay away from the area until further notice.
    • Multiple traffic disruptions were in effect to secure the perimeter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Capitol Police have cleared a suspicious package that sparked immediate security measures and traffic detours around the Capitol Hill area.

What we know:

The package was discovered on the 200 Block of Independence Avenue SE early Monday morning. Police cleared the incident around 8 a.m.

All congressional staff, personnel, and members of the public were urged to avoid the area entirely until further notice.

Several road and door closures were also issued in the surrounding neighborhood, but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further information about the suspicious package.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the United States Capitol Police.

Washington, D.C.D.C. Crime