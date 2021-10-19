US Attorney’s office to investigate after DC police officer shot and killed domestic assault suspect

The U.S. Attorney’s office will investigate after a D.C. police officer shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who allegedly tried to fight off an officer who was trying to place handcuffs on him Monday.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III addressed the incident on Tuesday.

According to Contee, the officers were trying to arrest 30-year-old Deandre Johnson at an apartment in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast when a struggle erupted with an officer who was trying to place handcuffs on him.

Contee said that it had been reported that Johnson grabbed an officer’s weapon during the fight, and audio from the officers’ body-camera video reveals someone saying "He’s got my…"

At the same time, another officer fired two rounds, killing Johnson.

Contee said the video doesn’t "clearly capture all aspects of the struggle."

The chief noted that the U.S. Attorney’s office will have an independent investigation into the matter, followed by a DC police internal investigation.

According to Contee, DC police and the Department of Behavioral Health are communicating with Johnson’s family before they release body camera footage from the incident.

The investigation began on Oct. 16 when a victim reported that Johnson had held a gun to her head. When police responded to the scene, they seized a gun with an extended magazine from a vehicle. They say Johnson wasn’t home at the time.

