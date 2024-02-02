Report: U.S. begins Middle East airstrikes in response to attack that killed 3 soldiers

The United States is reportedly responding with military force after three U.S. soldiers were killed in a Jordan drone attack.

Strikes are currently underway, FOX News reports, but official details on the scope and location of the military action was not immediately available. Sources told the Associated Press that initial strikes by manned and unmanned aircraft were hitting command and control headquarters, ammunition storage and other facilities.

Three soldiers – all from Georgia – were killed and dozens wounded in a drone attack on a secretive base in Jordan earlier this week. The United States on Wednesday attributed the attack to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias.

At the time, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden was continuing to weigh retaliation options to the attack but said "the first thing you see won’t be the last thing," adding it "won't be a one-off."

Meanwhile, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined grieving families at the Dover Air Force Base on Friday to honor the three service members who were killed.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday identified the three Army Reserve soldiers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

The three were killed on Jan. 28, in Jordan, "when a one-way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border," known as Tower 22. Dozens of others were injured in the strike, which remains under investigation.

At Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol, Biden acknowledged Rivers, Moffett and Sanders by name, again vowing to never forget their sacrifice to the nation.

"They risked it all," the president said.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.