US Air Force Memorial maintenance crew causes stir online after spotted at top of monument

Did you see someone climbing to the top of the U.S. Air Force Memorial?

You weren't alone! Social media took off after a person was spotted at the very top of the monument Wednesday morning.

US Air Force Memorial

Here’s what we found out.

The people on the monument were inspectors. They were conducting a five-year annual inspection to survey the integrity of the spires.

Their highest climb Wednesday was 270 feet and they could be back up on the memorial Thursday and Friday – and maybe even Saturday. If any repairs are needed they’ll be done in the spring of 2022.

D.C. area monuments and memorials should see good crowds Thursday for Veterans Day ceremonies. Nearby Arlington National Cemetery is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a day of remembrance.