UPS driver alerts residents to house fire in Prince William County

A UPS driver alerted residents of a Prince William County townhome that their house was on fire.

Authorities say the driver spotted flames Thursday afternoon on the second floor of a townhouse in the 14000 block of Filarete Street in Dale City.

The driver alerted the residents and firefighters were called to the scene.

The blaze damaged the home making it unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature saying it was likely caused by an electrical equipment failure.

Officials say two adults and a child were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross

One occupant was transported to an area medical facility with a non-life-threatening sickness.