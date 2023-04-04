Upper Marlboro man distraught after dog dies in vicious attack

What was supposed to be another morning walk around the neighborhood turned into the final moments for Dwyte Brown's dog Isis.

"I saw three Pitbulls," Mr. Brown recalled. "I don't know where they came from … As soon as I saw them, I immediately grabbed my dog and said, 'let's go Isis."

But it was too late.

"All I could do was try to pull the leash to free her up but the way the three dogs, they are pulling me down the street," Mr. Brown said. "But I ain't got no defense. So, then I started fearing for my life, so I jumped over a neighbor's fence."

Dwyte Brown

Mr. Brown told FOX 5 that he felt helpless to his companion of more than a decade.

"All I could do was stand there and watch them mull my dog to death," he said. "I saw the puncture marks in her head, I saw the big gaping thing in her throat."

Mr. Brown immediately called 911 and Prince George's County Animal Control officers arrived at Lenox Drive.

During the investigation there was a moment of hope.

"I'm filling out the report with the animal control people right - Isis stood up - it's like she heard my voice, telling me 'Daddy I'm ok.' Then she walked about two steps and just collapsed," he said.

Isis

Shortly after, Mr. Brown gave animal control officers permission to euthanize Isis.

His salt-and-pepper snout dog was 11 years old.

Brown says everyone in the neighborhood loved Isis.

"I walk the neighborhood; the adults know me by my first name. The kids know me as Mr. Isis," he said.

Now, every time Mr. Brown steps out for a walk — he's reminded of his girl.

"When I got up to the scene where she was killed, I felt like I was encased in cement," he explained, "And I just stood there, and the tears started flowing."

Shortly after the vicious attack, animal control took the three unleashed dogs into custody.

"Today, April 4, the owner of the attacking dogs reported to our Animal Services Facility to formally surrender the dogs to our control and was advised that the animals would be euthanatized due to the severity of the attack," a statement from the agency reads. "Before this event, we had not received any reports of dogs running at large in that area. In addition, we are not able to confirm the dogs’ breeds.

"The County can not comment on the status of charges due to this being an ongoing investigation. This matter will be investigated and referred to the Animal Control Commission and the State’s Attorney’s Office for next steps after investigation. The owner of the victim’s dog may also choose to pursue civil litigation outside of this investigation."

Mr. Brown has some advice for all dog owners.

"If you're out here, have your dog on a leash. That's common sense," he said.