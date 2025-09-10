Upper Marlboro homicide: Man found shot in woods, police investigating

article

The Brief A man was found shot to death in a wooded area in an Upper Marlboro neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area around midnight the previous night. Police have not released the victim's identity and have made no arrests at this time.



A homicide investigation in Prince George's County after a man was found shot to death in a wooded area in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Authorities are investigating the scene, which was discovered hours after nearby residents reported hearing gunfire late Tuesday night.

Police investigation underway in Upper Marlboro

What we know:

Prince George's County Police initially responded to the Stonegate at Marlton neighborhood late Tuesday, Sept. 9, after a number of residents called in to report gunshots. At the time, police investigated the area but found nothing. A call came in around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man's body was discovered in a small wooded area off Old Colony Drive at Grandhaven Avenue.

The victim is an adult man who suffered at least one gunshot wound. His identity has not been released. Authorities have not confirmed whether the man stumbled or ran into the woods or if his body was somehow left there.

What they're saying:

According to a resident, Sabrina Gross, she and others in the neighborhood heard what sounded like "five gun shots" around midnight on Tuesday. Another resident, Lorraine Yuriar, said she called 911 after hearing "four or five" gunshots a little after midnight.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to determine the circumstances leading to the man's death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not provided any updates on potential suspects or motives.