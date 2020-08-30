UPDATE: 3-year-old girl located; police still searching for DC man accused of kidnapping her

UPDATE: Police say 3-year-old McKenzie Washington has been located. Police are still searching for 20-year-old Tavonte Washington.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Tavonte Washington, 20, of Northeast DC is accused of kidnapping his three-year-old daughter McKenzie from her Southeast D.C. home early Sunday. (D.C. Police)

Police say a Northeast D.C. man broke into the home of his three-year-old daughter before abducting her early Sunday.

Police say 20-year-old Tavonte Washington broke into the home around 12:47 a.m. in the 1300 block of T Street, Southeast before taking 3-year-old McKenzie Washington and fleeing in a white Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.