Unruly passenger met by law enforcement after United flight diverted to Dulles, officials say

The Brief An unruly passenger was met by law enforcement after the flight was diverted. United Flight 1551 landed safely following the onboard disruption. 145 passengers and six crew were on board with no injuries reported.



An unruly passenger was met by law enforcement Thursday night after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport, officials said.

United Flight 1551, traveling from Newark to Guatemala City, landed safely following the onboard disruption. The airline said the flight was canceled and a replacement flight was scheduled for Friday morning, with customers provided overnight accommodations.

A total of 145 passengers and six crew members were on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8. No injuries were reported.

FILE - A United Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on April 22, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)