Unleashed dogs in Dumfries causing concern

The concern is mounting for families in a Northern Virginia neighborhood as more and more dogs are running around unleashed.

The Prince William County Police Department is reminding residents — it’s a crime for dog owners to have their pets unleashed outside

The situation has gotten so out of hand in this Dumfries community, that homeowners are turning to Ring’s Neighbors app for help.

Doorbell camera video that FOX 5 was able to obtain shows some dogs roaming around without a leash or owner on site.

The video was shared by a resident on Milroy Drive in Dumfries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Other videos show another unleashed dog in the same neighborhood, sniffing around a backyard.

Both videos were posted less than a week apart.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Prince William County police say dog owners who let their dogs run loose could face criminal charges including a $250 fine. Chief Deputy Animal Control Officer Benjamin Lambert says that means if you see a dog without a leash, cord, or chain, call the police.