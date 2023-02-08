'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room.

The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear. The student who was filming deleted the video prior to law enforcement’s involvement.

As the incident involves juvenile victims and a juvenile suspect, no further information can be released at this time, according to the sheriff's office. LCSO says they are working closely with school administrators to determine the most appropriate course of action.

FOX 5 reached out to Loudoun County Public Schools for a statement:

"I cannot reply to your inquiry because of federal student privacy laws and an active law enforcement investigation. I can state that safety is the number one priority for LCPS and we are dedicated to providing an environment where all students and staff members can learn, work, and feel safe."