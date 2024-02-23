University of Wyoming swimmers killed in Colorado crash

article

Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border, the university said in a news release.

According to the University of Wyoming, the crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 287 between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado when the driver swerved and the vehicle rolled over several times. Two other University of Wyoming swimmers were also hurt.

The crash killed Charlie Clark, 19, a sophomore psychology major from Las Vegas; Luke Slabber, 21, a junior studying construction management from Cape Town, South Africa; and Carson Muir, 18, a freshman on the women’s team and an animal and veterinary sciences major from Birmingham, Alabama.

The two injured men, 20 and 21, were taken to hospitals, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The university posted a tribute to the students on their social media pages and website.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in a prepared statement. "Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

The SUV was traveling south and did not appear to be on an official team trip, Colorado State Patrol said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said in a statement. "It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need."

In 2001, a head-on crash with a drunken driver on the same highway killed eight members of the University of Wyoming cross-country team. Clint Haskins, also a University of Wyoming student, swerved into the lane in front of the northbound sport-utility vehicle.

Haskins was the only survivor of that crash 15 miles south of Laramie. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and was paroled after 9 1/2 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.