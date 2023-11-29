Police are searching for a man with a knife who attacked a person in a University of Maryland campus garage.

The attack was reported around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Regents Drive Garage in College Park.

Authorities say the man approached the victim and assaulted them before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to get to a safe area where they called for help.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. They will continue to conduct high visibility patrols.

University of Maryland student attacked by man with knife in campus parking garage (MoCo PG News / @MoCoPGNews)

Elsewhere in the area, authorities in Prince George's County are continuing to investigate an off-campus robbery that happened over the weekend.

Police say a man wearing a mask exited a vehicle in the 8700 block of 36th Avenue Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. and robbed a victim at gunpoint before fleeing west on University Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-352-1200.