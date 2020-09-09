University of Maryland quiet on in-person instruction start date

New positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Maryland are threatening the possibility of in-person instruction this fall.

According to a letter from University President Darryll Pines to the student body, the decision to start in-person instruction on Monday, September 14th is a tentative date. He says the actual date can be shifted based on the pervasiveness of the virus in the community.

As of August 30, UMD has seen 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, as well as 95 unconfirmed positive cases, form students who got tests on their own.

No word from the University when the official start date for in-person instruction would begin.