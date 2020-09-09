University of Maryland quiet on in-person instruction start date
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - New positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Maryland are threatening the possibility of in-person instruction this fall.
According to a letter from University President Darryll Pines to the student body, the decision to start in-person instruction on Monday, September 14th is a tentative date. He says the actual date can be shifted based on the pervasiveness of the virus in the community.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
As of August 30, UMD has seen 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, as well as 95 unconfirmed positive cases, form students who got tests on their own.
No word from the University when the official start date for in-person instruction would begin.
A man sits on the McKeldin Mall, a large grassy area at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland on Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images)