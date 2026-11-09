University of Maryland student and her mother detained by ICE during immigration check-in

The Brief A UMD student and her mother were detained by ICE after attending a scheduled immigration check-in. Maria Flores Garcia graduated as valedictorian of the class of 2026 at Parkdale High School in Prince George's County. Flores Garcia's boyfriend noted she and her mother are from El Salvador.



A University of Maryland freshman and her mother were detained by federal immigration authorities after reporting for a scheduled check-in in Baltimore last week, the student’s boyfriend said.

What we know:

Maria Flores Garcia, who graduated as valedictorian of the class of 2026 at Parkdale High School in Prince George's County, is currently attending UMD on a scholarship to study public health.

According to her boyfriend, Cesar Saavedra, Garcia went with her mother to the immigration check-in last week, where they were both taken into custody.

"It's obviously very hard for the moment, for the family. I've been trying to just stay as the most composed one, you could say, most calm one and just been trying to help out the family that's detained and the family that is here outside as well," Saavedra said.

In a GoFundMe, Saavedra noted that Flores Garcia and her mother are from El Salvador.

"My girlfriend is a very hardworking and intelligent young woman," Saavedra said in the online fundraiser. "She graduated high school as valedictorian and is currently attending the University of Maryland, working toward building a better future for herself. She has dedicated so much of her life to her education, her goals, and making the people around her proud."

"Her mother has been an important part of her journey, and having them both detained has been heartbreaking for everyone who loves them," he added.

During an emotional May 2026 valedictorian speech, Garcia spoke about determination, perseverance and her journey to graduation, recalling the challenge of relying on her father to help translate her assignments.

"The University of Maryland is aware that one of our students was taken into custody off campus by immigration enforcement officials last week. Our thoughts are with our student and their family and friends, and we are working to provide resources when possible and appropriate," university officials said in a statement.

FOX 5 DC reached out to ICE for comment, but has not yet heard back.