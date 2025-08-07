University of Maryland to pay $100K in settlement over pro-Palestinian vigil dispute

The Brief UMD will have to pay $100K to settle a lawsuit with student protesters. It stems from the school’s attempt to block a student-organized pro-Palestinian vigil. It's a historic victory for students and for free speech.



The University of Maryland will pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from the school’s attempt to block a student-organized pro-Palestinian vigil.

It's a historic victory for students and for free speech, especially as the Trump administration seems to be cracking down on universities who allow pro-Palestinian voices.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the civil rights group Palestine Legal on behalf of the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter. The student group said it was fighting to protect its First Amendment rights after the university tried to prevent the event from happening.

UMD SJP is a registered University student organization in good standing which has had more than 100 events on campus since Oct. 7, 2023, for which it consistently followed the University’s policies and procedures governing such events.

CAIR Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry said the case sends a message to colleges across the country.

"It actually sends a powerful message to campuses nationwide, that students who speak out for Palestinian human rights are protected under the First Amendment and that universities who try to infringe on those rights will be held accountable when they attempt to silence them," said Chaudry.

The backstory:

The dispute began when SJP planned an interfaith vigil for Oct. 7, 2024 — the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel — to honor the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

Initially, the university banned all student-organized events on that day "out of an abundance of caution," effectively blocking the vigil. A judge later ruled in favor of the student group, allowing the event to proceed. The vigil went on to draw hundreds of people and remained peaceful.

"We hope it absolutely inspires other students to get involved, and to pay attention, and to continue to fight for their rights and not be deterred regardless of what the cause is," Chaudry said. "We all have a moral obligation to speak up and to be actively involved in fighting for justice in all of our different capacities, and that includes students on college campuses as well."

What they're saying:

FOX 5 reached out to UMD for comment. In a statement, a university spokesperson said:

"The University reiterates its support for the First Amendment and particularly making campus space available for individuals and groups of all viewpoints to share their opinions pursuant to its Guidelines for Expressive Activities and the First Amendment. The University takes very seriously its responsibilities for the safety and security of all University students and other members of its community."