UnitedHealthcare CEO shot, killed outside Midtown Manhattan hotel; suspect sought

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot Wednesday morning outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what police say was a targeted attack, police sources told the New York Post.

According to UnitedHealthcare's website, Brian Thompson has served as CEO since April 2021.

Shooting Midtown NYC

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near W. 54th St. and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel.

SkyFOX was over the scene on Wednesday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

According to police, the victim, who was shot in the chest, was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was wearing a backpack, is described as a 6' tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored jacket with black gloves and a black mask. He fled north on 6th Avenue following the shooting, police said.

The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time. No suspects are in custody.