The Brief The discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb near Paris' Gare du Nord has halted high-speed rail travel to London and Brussels. Eurostar has canceled all services to and from Gare du Nord, affecting travel to the U.K. and Belgium. Footage shows packed stations with stranded travelers; no injuries reported.



The discovery of a huge, unexploded World War II-era bomb near the tracks of Paris’ busiest railway station has caused major disruptions across Europe.

Paris bomb discovery disrupts travel

What we know:

Eurostar, operator of sleek high-speed trains between the U.K. and the continent, announced the cancellation of all its services to and from Gare du Nord, its Paris hub, and the British and Belgian capitals.

Footage from Luc Auffret via Storyful shows the station packed with stranded travelers as they look for alternatives and brace for delays.

The station typically sees 700,000 travelers per day, making it the busiest rail hub in both France and Europe.

Rare find in busy area

What's next:

No injuries have been reported.

Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France, but it is very rare to find them in such a densely populated area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Unexploded WWII bomb halts high-speed rail travel connecting Paris to London and Brussels (Credit: Luc Auffret via Storyful)