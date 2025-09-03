Unattended candle fire displaces family of 4 in Virginia

article

An accidental house fire in Sterling, Va., has displaced a family of four, according to Laura Rinehart, spokesperson for the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Sterling Park, Cascades and Kincora, as well as units from Fairfax County were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 100 block of N. Sequoia Court just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Crews extinguished the "heavy fire" on the exterior of the home and first floor with the help of a Rapid Intervention Taskforce, and all four family members were evacuated. Firefighters remained on scene checking for hot spots for some time afterwards.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) determined that the fire started on the rear deck after an unattended candle had been left burning near combustibles.

Damages to the home are estimated at $350,000, according to Rinehart. A neighboring home suffered heat damage to its exterior, and one person was evaluated for a minor injury but declined transport to a nearby hospital.