UMD researchers: Many Americans still not following social distancing guidelines

The CDC indicated on Monday that social distancing guidelines are working, but researchers at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering say many Americans still aren't following the distancing guidelines issued at both the state and federal levels.

The UMD researchers found the percentage of people staying home nationwide increased from 20 percent to 35 percent in mid-March but stayed at 35 percent for three weeks despite a major surge in new cases.

Professor Lei Zhang, the director of the Maryland Transportation Institute, oversaw the study. He joined FOX 5 on Monday to break down what this all means in the video player above.

