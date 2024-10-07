UMD Oct 7 demonstration draws heightened security after court ruling

Law enforcement agencies are out in force Monday, prepared for possible political unrest as demonstrations and counter-protests take place at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Maryland State Police has joined the University of Maryland Police Department Monday after a request for additional officers from the university. Over the summer, a student group supporting Palestine applied for and was granted a permit to organize an interfaith vigil on October 7.

However, following outrage from Jewish groups and political leaders, that permit was canceled.

UMD Students for Justice in Palestine filed suit and last week won a federal court case to proceed with the event. The court ruled that administrators had violated the students' First Amendment rights by canceling the vigil.

"The University of Maryland recognizes, and will abide by, the court's decision, and will work with all registered organizers of events requested for Oct. 7," UMD officials said Tuesday. "Even organizers, campus officials and UMPD will implement a plan that allows all events to proceed in accordance with the court's ruling."

The Students for Justice in Palestine call Monday's demonstration a vigil for the civilians in Gaza who died in the war sparked by the Hamas terror attack on October 7, which saw 1,200 Israelis killed and around 250 people held hostage.

Jewish leaders say extra security is wise.

"We’ve been in touch with all the police chiefs in all the jurisdictions, and today they have all increased patrols around Jewish institutions and, in some jurisdictions, gone to synagogues themselves," said Ron Halber, Jewish Community Relations Council of Washington.

FOX 5 has learned that UMD's Hillel chapter is hosting a vigil off-campus Monday evening as well.