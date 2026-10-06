UMBC Poll: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore holds strong lead over Dan Cox

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore holds a 51% to 24% lead over Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race, according to a survey released Tuesday by the UMBC Institute of Politics.

The Brief Incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore holds a 51% to 24% lead over Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race. The survey of 776 likely Maryland voters shows Green Party candidate Andy Ellis and Working Class Party candidate Cathy White each drawing 3% support. Voter certainty is high across the electorate, with 74% of respondents saying they are set on their choice.



The survey of 776 likely Maryland voters shows Green Party candidate Andy Ellis and Working Class Party candidate Cathy White each drawing 3% support. Other candidates account for 5%, while 14% of voters remain undecided.

Support falls largely along party lines. Moore leads among Democrats with 72% support to Cox’s 4%, with 13% undecided. Cox holds 75% of Republican voters compared to 6% for Moore, with 10% undecided. Among unaffiliated voters, Moore leads 40% to 14%, while 27% remain undecided.

Voter certainty is high across the electorate, with 74% of respondents saying they are set on their choice and 23% indicating they could change their mind. Moore’s supporters demonstrate greater certainty, with 84% set on their selection compared to 74% of Cox’s supporters.

The poll was conducted Sept. 22–27, 2026, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Additional findings from the survey are scheduled for release later this week.

The Maryland gubernatorial general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.