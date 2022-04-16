Ukrainian restaurant partnering with World Central Kitchen hit by missile

A restaurant in Ukraine that was partnering with D.C. based World Central Kitchen has been hit by a missile, according to the organization's CEO.

Nate Mook posted an update on Twitter saying that the restaurant located in Kharkiv was struck by a missile Saturday. The restaurant was partnered with WCK to help prepare food for those in need in Ukraine. According to the post, four staff members from the restaurant were hurt.

World Central Kitchen's founder, Jose Andreas, also commented on the bombing. He wrote on Twitter that he is thankful only four people were hurt, and he is praying for the victims. He also called out Russian forces in his Tweet for, what he says, are attacks on civilian buildings, such as markets, churches, and schools.

Andres also added that, despite the bombing, the World Central Kitchen will continue its mission to deliver food to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

According to its website, the World Central Kitchen has been feeding people in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. The D.C. based organization says it is serving round-the-clock dishes at eight border crossings across the country. It is also supporting local restaurants that are preparing meals for Ukrainians with no access to food.

To learn more about the organization's efforts in Ukraine, visit the World Central Kitchen website.