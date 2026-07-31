2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a staircase under construction collapsed inside a home in Montgomery County.
Crews were called to the 1400 block of Bradley Avenue in Rockville just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said a man and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Authorities said the home’s structure remained intact and only the stairwell under construction collapsed.
2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.