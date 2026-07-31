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2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville

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FOX 5 DC
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Updated July 31, 2026 9:08 AM EDT Published July 31, 2026 7:23 AM EDT
2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville | FOX 5 AT 6AM
2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville | FOX 5 AT 6AM

2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a staircase under construction collapsed inside a home in Montgomery County.

The Brief

    • Two people were hospitalized after a staircase collapsed.
    • Crews were called to Bradley Avenue just before 4:30 p.m..
    • Authorities say only the stairwell under construction collapsed.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a staircase under construction collapsed inside a home in Montgomery County.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Bradley Avenue in Rockville just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said a man and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Authorities said the home’s structure remained intact and only the stairwell under construction collapsed.

2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.

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