The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a staircase collapsed. Crews were called to Bradley Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.. Authorities say only the stairwell under construction collapsed.



Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a staircase under construction collapsed inside a home in Montgomery County.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Bradley Avenue in Rockville just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said a man and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Authorities said the home’s structure remained intact and only the stairwell under construction collapsed.

2 hospitalized after staircase under construction collapses in Rockville (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)