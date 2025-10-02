UDC student attacked, robbed on campus speaks out after suspect arrested: 'I'm very happy'

The Brief Police have arrested a man accused of violently assaulting and robbing a UDC student. 39-year-old Gregory Woods, Jr. is facing charges of assault with intent to kill, felony strangulation and robbery. The victim, 23-year-old Nhaikya Smith, spoke exclusively with FOX 5 following the arrest.



A student at the University of the District of Columbia is speaking out after D.C. police arrest the man accused of violently robbing her on campus.

She spoke exclusively with Shomari Stone on Wednesday.

A horrific attack:

University of D.C. student Nhaikya Smith, just 23, told FOX 5 that she’s relieved police have arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Gregory Woods Jr.

He's facing charges of assault with intent to kill, felony strangulation and robbery.

Police say Gregory Woods, Jr., grabbed her from behind, choked her, taking her to the ground and slamming her head down. The violent terror left Smith with serious injuries.

Smith recalled what happened when she was walking to basketball practice at UDC around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

She fought back against her assailant, punching him and screaming for help before he ran away with her iPhone.

The investigation:

Detectives tracked the iPhone to the suspect's apartment building, 500 yards away from where the attack happened.

By the time the police arrived, he was gone, but detectives say they were able to get surveillance video of Woods.

Police continued to track the phone for the next eight days and quickly discovered that Woods was already on probation. Authorities arrested him at a probation meeting.

Victim speaks out:

"I feel very mixed emotions, but I'm very happy that they were able to find the man and charge him for what he has done," Smith said.

She says she still hasn’t been able to return to playing her favorite sports.

"Basketball and track, being my only outlet, it's kind of heartbreaking. I still have, like, scarring on my face, and then, like…my eyes," Smith said. "I'm just glad, like, my scars and the ones on my face are gone, so that's good."

What’s next:

Smith’s 24th birthday is on Monday, Oct. 6. She says she’ll spend the morning at her alleged attacker’s court hearing, which is on the same day.