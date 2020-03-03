Uber sends drivers health and safety tips amid spreading coronavirus concerns

A global rideshare company is sending tips to its drivers in an effort to help them stay healthy and safe amid worldwide coronavirus concerns.

Uber said they began sending Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance last week to its drivers around the world. The company says it is urging drivers and riders to follow local guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are always working to help ensure the safety of our employees and everyone on the Uber platform, and we continue to be concerned by the ongoing spread of coronavirus, Uber said in a statement.

UBER RECOMMENDATIONS

IF YOU FEEL SICK, STAY AT HOME - If you have a mild illness, respiratory symptoms, or have a fever (38 C or 100.4 F or above), stay home and keep away from others. If your symptoms get worse, call your doctor.

WASH YOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY - Wash your hands with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to disinfect your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

COVER YOUR COUGH OR SNEEZE - Use a tissue to cover your cough or sneeze and throw the tissue in the trash, then wash your hands. If you don't have a tissue within reach, cough or sneeze into your elbow.

CLEAN AND DISINFECT YOUR VEHICLE - Pay special attention to surfaces that you and passengers frequently come in contact with.

Uber says that they have put restrictions on employee travel to China, northern Italy (Milan), Iran, and South Korea. They add that, to the best of their knowledge, there have been no cases of coronavirus spread between an Uber rider or driver.

The company also said that if drivers feel uncomfortable picking up a passenger for safety reasons, they can choose not to accept or cancel the trip. However, it is absolutely against Uber's Community Guidelines to discriminate against anyone based on their race or national origin."

"We have formed a dedicated global team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate around the world," the statement continued. "We remain in close contact with local public health organizations and will continue to follow their recommendations."