Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Prince William County; police searching for suspects

An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when stopping to pick up a rider, and Prince William County police are searching for the suspects.

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Pl. in Woodbridge on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed that the victim stopped for a fare. Before the fare entered the victim’s vehicle, an unknown masked man opened the driver’s door of the vehicle, holding a gun while demanding the vehicle.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, he saw two additional masked men outside the vehicle before running away. All the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove out of the area.

While running, the victim flagged down another Uber driver, who drove the victim out of the area and contacted the police. No injuries were reported.

The victim reported his 2021 blue Nissan Kick, an iPad and shoes were missing. The suspects were described as tall Black males. At no time during the incident were shots fired.