1 killed in double shooting near 7-Eleven in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead and another remains hospitalized after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge.
The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Prince William County.
Officers say both were transported to area hospitals where one of the men died. The second remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
