UAW strike update: GM, Stellantis, Ford all lay off more workers

More Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis employees were told not to report to work this week as the UAW strike continues.

Ford said 71 Livonia Transmission Plant employees were laid off, effective Monday.

"This layoff is a consequence of the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant, because Livonia Transmission Plant must reduce its production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago Assembly Plant," the automaker said in a statement.

UAW members at Chicago Assembly were called to the picket line on Sept. 29. A few days after these workers were added to the strike, Ford laid off 330 workers in Illinois and Ohio.

Meanwhile, Stellantis has laid off 520 people at the Trenton Engine Complex in Michigan and 50 at the Kokomo Casting plant in Indiana.

"As a consequence of the UAW strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC), Stellantis has a total of 640 represented employees on temporary layoff," Stellantis said in a release.

GM has also laid off 200 more workers.

Currently, UAW members at 43 facilities nationwide are on strike. The strike started Sept. 15 at three facilities.

UAW President Shawn Fain has been adding more plants to the strike as negotiations continue. Last week was the first week that more people were not added to the picket line, though the strike could expand if negotiations are not making enough progress.

On Monday, GM shared details of its newest offer. This includes 20% wage increases over the life of the contract, with the first 10% increase in the first year. According to the automaker, most full-time UAW-represented employees will make $39.24 an hour by the end of the contract.

GM also said it will reinstate cost of living adjustments for workers at the max wage in the second year of the contract.

The automaker's latest offer also includes a reduced timeline to get to max wages - four years rather than eight.

An economic assessment of the strike against automakers by Anderson Economic Group finds the labor dispute has cost the industry $5.5 billion.

That includes $579 million in lost wages for workers and $2.6 billion in losses for automakers.

