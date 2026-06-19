U Street corridor DC juvenile curfew zone: What you need to know

The Brief U Street corridor curfew zone began at 9:30 p.m. Thursday because of a permitted event. Curfew zone runs 9:30–11 p.m. Thursday and 8–11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Citywide curfew begins nightly at 11 p.m. for juveniles under 18.



D.C. police, aiming to curb recent violent teen takeovers, have announced a new juvenile curfew zone for the U Street corridor, and this one began earlier than usual.

The curfew zone started at 9:30 p.m. Thursday because of a permitted event in the area. The zone prohibits groups of nine or more juveniles from gathering without an adult or guardian inside the designated area, and it goes into effect several hours before the citywide curfew begins.

Tonight, Saturday and Sunday, the U Street corridor curfew zone will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the citywide curfew at 11 p.m. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently issued another emergency order extending MPD’s curfew authority through June 27.

RELATED: DC police chief announces juvenile curfew zone in U Street corridor June 18-21

In Maryland, the city of Laurel has also implemented a juvenile curfew for the summer, running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless a juvenile is with an adult or heading home.

For now, D.C. police have only announced the U Street corridor as a curfew zone for the weekend, but that could change. Police have added additional zones on Fridays as the day progresses.

U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone: What to know

To the north:

V Street from 15th St to Vermont Ave, NW

Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

9th Street to Barry Place, NW

Barry Place to Georgia Avenue NW

To the east:

7th Street from T Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Place, NW

To the south: T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

To the west: 15th Street from V Street to T Street, NW

The curfew zone began at 9:30 p.m. Thursday to allow attendees of a permitted event to leave the venue.

The curfew zone runs 9:30–11 p.m. Thursday and 8–11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Juveniles under 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more, and a citywide curfew begins nightly at 11 p.m.

For the maps of the juvenile curfew zone, visit MPD’s Designated Juvenile Curfew Zones webpage.